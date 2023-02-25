Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly February afternoon today with snow showers and a period of steadier snow which brought relatively minor accumulations to the area. We will get a little break on Sunday with perhaps a few snow showers, mainly north. Quiet during the day on Monday, but our next high impact storm will be on the way by Monday evening.

A weak clipper system will be passing mainly to our north on Sunday. This will bring the chance for snow showers mainly north during the afternoon. However, as a cold front moves through during the late afternoon and early evening there could be a few snow showers for many. We may also turn a bit breezy into the early evening behind the passage of the front.

All eyes will be on a good package of energy off the coast of California over the coming days. This will be moving across the country and will begin to impact the region by Monday evening.

This storm will be different from the one this past week. It looks likely that we will all see just snow from this with not a big threat for mixing, which means our snow totals could end up significantly higher than the previous storm, but there are still things we need to shake out. What we know right now is that it looks to begin 4-6pm Monday evening, likely all snow and it could be heavy at times Monday night. What we are still working on are the areas that will be impacted the most, where the heaviest snow will fall and exact numbers. We will have a snow map for you on Sunday evening.

In the meantime, the weather looks relatively quiet with seasonably mild temperatures for Sunday. Expect more clouds than sun and a few snow showers possible late in the day.

Monday will feature some sunshine through the first half of the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase and temperatures will likely hold in the mid 30s. Snow looks to arrive between 4-6pm from southwest to northeast.

Snow will continue Monday night, heavy at times as a secondary low begins to form along the coast. This will not be a monster storm, but it will be enough to lock in the cold air and not allow any of the precipitation to mix with sleet or rain.

Snow would likely taper off late Tuesday morning into the afternoon so a relatively quick hitter, but it will be impactful especially for Tuesday mornings commute. We get a quiet and seasonable day for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s, maybe a wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Back to the mid 40s for Thursday afternoon after a brief morning mix possible. Keeping a close eye on Friday for the potential for another big storm system. Waiting for guidance to become more in agreement, but just something to watch for now. Have a great night! -Rob