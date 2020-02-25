2/25/2020: Cloudy Day, Staying Above Average

Monday’s sunny 62 degree day is in the rear-view mirror and clouds will rule today. Aside from a stray shower or mix (especially north) this morning-we’ll be mostly dry until late this afternoon/evening. Most of what falls later tonight will be light but overnight and through early Wednesday morning-some mixing and light snow can continue especially to the north.

Some of the mix and light snow overnight-early tomorrow could make for some slick spots to the north.

After a bit of a messy start to the north Wendesday, the day will be mostly dry until the mess late at night.

Wednesday night and into Thursday morning will bring another widespread chance for rain in Valley spots late before changing to mix and snow in higher spots to the north.

The weekend is still looking colder & drier but a rebound in temperatures looks to return as early as next week!