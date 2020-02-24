2/24/2020: AM Sunshine, Clouding Up…Another MILD Day!

Today will be another very mild February day with a day high nearly 20 degrees above average! Sunshine is most plentiful this morning & into the early afternoon before we cloud up fast after 3-4PM and through tonight.

Temperatures are likely to fall back into the mid 30s late tonight and stay dry until some scattered showers early tomorrow?

Scattered showers tomorrow morning could mean some mixing for high spots in the Adirondacks but better chance for rain is in the late afternoon-evening tomorrow.

The week will be unsettled with a shot of colder February air by the end of the week and into this weekend…