2/23/2020: Warm and sunny for Sunday!

After a chilly start (in the 20’s for most, teens north), sunshine and a light south wind will bring temperatures up quickly… we’ll be even warmer than we were yesterday!

We expect to be in the 40’s by early afternoon, with highs peaking just shy of 50 degrees in Albany late this afternoon.

Elsewere across the region, low 50’s are possible south of Albany, with mid 40’s in the hills surrounding the Capital District.

After a beautiful day, overnight looks chilly but not the type of brutal cold you might expect in late February. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20’s in albany, with low to mid 20’s north.

Temps will trend even warmer for Monday, with highs in the low 50’s for the Capital District. While it’ll feel great and comfortable, increasing cloud cover throughout the day means it won’t be as bright and beautiful as the weekend.

Those clouds will give way to our next weather system on Tuesday morning. A wintry mix to snow is possible for a few hours North and West of Albany, so be prepared for perhaps a slippery commute in to work.

With a south wind, temps will rise into the 40’s during the afternoon and most everything will turn over to rain.

Wednesday will feature clouds and drizzle, before more steady showers return for the evening. Thursday looks like on and off rain, with lows in the mid 30’s and highs close to 40.

Friday looks cooler, with a few leftover flurries. Next weekend starts off cold, with temps ranging from the teens to the upper 20’s.