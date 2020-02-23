2/23/20: Spring Fever continues Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful day across the Capital Region with most getting into the 40’s and low 50’s… We get even warmer for Monday as highs for some could approach and flirt with 60 degrees!

High pressure remains in control over the eastern United States which continues to supply the northeast with a southerly flow and plenty of sunshine.

This setup will continue through the day on Monday, however an approaching system from the southwest will mean increasing clouds late in the day on Monday. However, before the clouds start to increase expect more sunshine through much of Monday.

The storm system we are watching is now entering northern Texas and will continue it’s path to the northeast through Monday afternoon.

However, as I mentioned we look to remain dry and sunny through much of Monday before clouds begin to increase by Monday evening. At the same time rain will begin to push into the Ohio Valley, but this will hold of for the Capital Region until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning looks to start out wet, some may even see snow trying to mix in, especially in the higher elevations, mainly into the Adirondacks, but there could be a few flakes mixing in the Catskills as well.

Energy coming onshore in the Pacific Northwest will push east and develop another area of low pressure by Wednesday. Expect widespread rain showers, could be heavy at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning, I would not be shocked if there were to be a few claps of thunder with this. This moisture looks to transition to snow for some by Thursday morning as colder air rushes in. Beyond Thursday we look to turn colder, back into the 20’s with windy conditions and even a few snow showers as The Great Lakes will be woken up and we will be dealing with Lake Effect Snow, mainly north and west of Albany.

Have a great week! -Rob