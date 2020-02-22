2/22/2020: Cold start, but otherwise wonderful weekend weather

This morning brought another cold start, with most in the teens and below zero temps recorded in parts of the North Country.

Mostly clear skies helped us get that cold overnight and will persist throughout the day. Expect mostly sunny skies for the Capital District, with a mix of sun and clouds up north and into the Adirondacks.

West to southwest winds will keep us exceptionally mild throughout the day, as winds coming downhill off the Catskills warm the valleys. Gusts could peak near 30 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will warm quickly, peaking in the low 40’s across the Capital District today. Temps will fall rather quickly after sunset… but starting off so warm, we won’t get quite as cold overnight.

Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the 20’s for most, with teens in the Adirondacks and North Country.

Sunday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and plenty of sun. Winds won’t be quite as breezy, generally light and out of the southwest.

Monday looks even warmer, with highs close to 50 for much of the region. We will see increasing cloud cover, however. While it’ll feel great, it might not be as nice looking as the weekend.

Then we turn unsettled for the rest of the work week, with rain and perhaps a bit of wintry mix in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. Friday looks colder, with lows in the 20’s and high in the 30’s. Less moisture, however, means that we’ll likely see flurries but no significant snow.