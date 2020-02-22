2/22/20: More sunshine for Sunday!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful day across the capital region with temperatures in the 30’s and low to mid 40’s… If you enjoyed today you will like Sunday as temperatures will be slightly warmer with a few locations flirting with 50!

High pressure remains in control along the eastern 2/3 of the country, and that looks to continue until the first half of Monday.

Our next system is taking shape in the southwest, however, it will take several days for that moisture to make it to the northeast.

So, for Sunday, futurecast doing a very good job in showing wall to wall sunshine across just about the entire northeast.

Even as we head into Monday, I think we will start out mostly sunny, however, a few high clouds will begin to try and drift in late in the afternoon ahead of our next system that will be moving in by Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning we could be dealing with a light mix for some as temperatures will be borderline. However, it does not look like a major system and the rest of Tuesday looks to remain cloudy with passing showers.

That’s not all for precipitation this week, by Wednesday evening we will be dealing with another area of moisture, mainly all rain. However, this will help to pull in colder air by Thursday and into Friday, so any leftover moisture for Thursday could fall in the form of a mix or even some light snow.

Another colder shot of air by the end of the week into the weekend as we prepare to kick off the month of March.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! -Rob