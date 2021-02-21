2/21/2021: Sunny Sunday, snow back in the forecast for Monday

Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts! We’ll be dry and mostly sunny throughout Sunday, with highs ranging from the upper 20’s to low 30’s. There will be less wind than yesterday, so a bit more of a comfortable feel.

Tonight we’ll drop down into the teens quickly, before cloud cover develops in the early morning hours of Monday. Snow showers will move in from the west in the hours leading up to sunrise.

By lunchtime, the snow will have filled in across the entire News10 region, and we expect on and off snow showers to continue through the test of the daylight hours. The system pulls out of the area after sunset.

Don’t expect a ton of accumulation in the Capital District – we’re expecting only a coating to two inches in places like Albany, Troy, and Schenectady. The Catskills, Berkshires, Greens, and parts of the North Country could wind up with 2-4″ and the highest totals will range from 4-6″ in the southern Adirondacks.

A few leftover snow showers are possible on Tuesday, but they won’t amount to much. It’s possible that they turn briefly to rain for some of us in the afternoon as highs warm to the upper 30’s.

Wednesday is till the pick of the week. We expect highs in the low 40’s with a decent amount of sunshine. Enjoy! Cooler weather is back by Friday and Saturday.

-Matt