Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today, temperatures certainly over performed a bit with highs making it to the low to mid 50s! Hope you enjoyed it because it does not look likely we will see temperatures this warm again in at least the next week to ten days.

A weak storm system will be moving in for Tuesday. This will initially bring clouds and then the chance of rain and snow showers as we progress into the afternoon hours. Not expecting much for snow accumulation across the Capital Region, but there could be some minor accumulations in the higher terrain, especially the Adirondacks and southern Greens.

A more robust package of energy is still looming off the southwest coast into the Pacific Ocean. This is going to allow a storm system to develop in the southwest through the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will allow Pacific moisture to stream our way and all that moisture will be bumping into rather chilly air here in the Capital Region by Wednesday evening.

Rather quiet day for us on Wednesday with partly sunny skies in the morning. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon.

Snow will be approaching from the south and west by Wednesday evening and will likely begin to snow in the Capital Region between 7pm-10pm Wednesday.

Late Wednesday night, temperatures at the ground will remain rather chilly, likely falling into the mid 20s. But, temperatures aloft at about 5,000 or 6,000 feet will be above freezing. This will change any snow over to sleet and perhaps some freezing rain. However, right now, it appears that a heavy band of sleet will be setting up, with perhaps 1-2″ of sleet possible through Thursday afternoon.

Things will slowly taper off by Thursday afternoon, with perhaps some light freezing drizzle by Thursday evening. Those of you to the north have the best chance at seeing more accumulating snow, through the Capital Region would be more in the way of sleet, and those south may change to plain rain. We will continue to fine tune the details over the next 24 hours.

One thing that is for certain, behind this storm we will see a blast of colder air settling in. Temperatures on Friday will likely fall from early day highs in the mid to upper 20s into the upper teens and low 20s by the afternoon. It will also be rather windy. Less wind to start the weekend, but with more clouds, temperatures will struggle to warm, with highs likely only in the low 20s. Quick rebound for Sunday and into Monday with the chance at a few snow showers Sunday night into Monday, but temperatures will be back into the mid 30s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob