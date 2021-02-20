2/20/2021: Chilly weekend, but there could be a quick warm up next week

After a very sunny start, expect a bit of cloud cover to roll in for the afternoon. A few flurries are possible in the Capital District, with perhaps steadier light snow activity in the hills and mountains. Highs will be near 30, but blustery conditions will make it feel like the 20’s with the wind chill factored in.

We’ll clear out throughout the course of the evening, allowing us to drop back into the low to mid teens for overnight lows. Winds will dies down as well.

After the cold start, Sunday looks to feature a lot of sunshine. Temps won’t be much warmer than they were today, but less winds means a more comfortable feel all around.

Another system rolls in on Monday, bringing a better chance for widespread accumulating snow. Models are still in disagreement as to how much we see, but early indications are that this won’t be a blockbuster storm. Expect a couple inches of fresh snow for most, with more impressive totals in the Adirondack Park.

Leftover snow showers could persist into Tuesday. Wednesday is our hands-down pick of the week, with temps peaking in the low 40’s and a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy!

With temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s, wintry mix looks to be in play on Thursday. Then we turn cold again on Friday.