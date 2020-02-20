2/20/2020: Sun & Clouds, Colder Day

Today begins a short-lived cool down before mild air returns for the weekend!

Most of us will see some sunshine but lake-enhanced snow showers can be expected for some west, northwest and southwest of Albany? The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 1PM for Southern Herkimer County. These snow squalls are infamous for bringing quick accumulating snow that can make things slick and visibility within some squalls can drop suddenly…

COLD is the call tonight with temperatures dropping to single digits for many and subzero up north!

Wind chills, the real feel, will be closer to zero in Albany but wind chills can be as cold as -5 to -20 degrees as you travel to higher terrain.

Friday will still be cool with a slightly below average high in the low 30s but sunshine dominates starting tomorrow and through the weekend!

The weekend is looking quite mild with those 40s and we can even sneak up to near 50 degrees Monday. Monday will cloud up with a chance for a passing rain shower or two in the late afternoon? Better chance for showers will be in the evening. Showers return Tuesday but the milder days look to stay with us through at least the middle half of next week…