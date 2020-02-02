2/2/2020: Light snow for Super Bowl Sunday

Heads up if you’re venturing out to catch the big game… We could pick up an inch or two this evening!

Also happening this morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw no shadow during the Groundhog day festivities in Pennsylvania, predicting an early spring. While his call doesn’t quite match the snow in our forecast, he may have it right in terms of temperature; there’s no bitter cold snap predicted in the near future.

Also in the good news column – today will feature 10 hours of daylight for the first time since November 8th. We’re on the up and up!

Regional radar shows a few light snow showers over Central New York. These may hold together long enough to bring a few flurries to the Capital Region late this morning. The main event, however, is still over the Great lakes.

Those more widespread snow showers will make it to us around 4-6 pm, right on time for your Super Bowl festivities. While we don’t expect anything close to a major winter storm, this could lead to a few slippery spots on the roads. Be safe out there!

The snow showers will taper off after midnight, and we’ll be dry, cloudy, and quiet to kick off Monday morning.

Snow totals won’t be too impressive with many picking up an inch to three inches. Highest totals will likely be seen in the Catskills, western Mohawk River Valley, and southern Green Mountains.

After the snow moves out, we’ll get a brief break from the active weather Expect clearing skies Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Even with breezy conditions, it will likely turn out to be the nicest day of the week…

A long lasting, messy weather pattern will set up for Tuesday through Friday. With highs approaching 40 on Tuesday, most everything will fall as rain. Wednesday should bring rain to the valleys, and wintry mix/snow to the hills and mountains, especially north of Albany.

A shot of cold air will bring temperatures down below freezing for most everyone on Thursday, and more widespread snow is in the forecast. Things will finally wind down on Friday, with a final mix of rain and snow for most.

Next weekend looks to start on the quieter side of things, with highs in the 30’s and partly cloudy skies next Saturday.