Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A changeable day to start the weekend with snow showers this morning and snow squalls this afternoon as an arctic cold front moved through the area. The cold air is here for tonight and we do remain relatively chilly Sunday with winds still on the breezy side, gusting to 25 MPH Sunday afternoon.

High pressure will begin to move east overnight tonight, this will allow the wind gusts to slowly subside, especially after midnight. An area of low pressure will be passing to our north, so winds will shift to the south by Sunday afternoon. Not expecting any precipitation through the day on Sunday. In fact, we should see partly to at times mostly sunny skies.

Cold front stretched over southwestern Canada along with a storm system moving ashore on the northwest coast will move across the country early in the week. This will first bring a warm-up for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s. However, the cold front will bring another shot of cold air by Thursday with highs in the 20s and low 30s once again. We will be closely watching a system for the end of the week, depending on the exact track we could see all snow, or we could see a mix, we will continue to fine tune those details as we get closer.

Behind the late week system another shot of chilly air will be back into the northeast and the Capital Region into next week with highs Friday and Saturday back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Have a great night and stay warm! -Rob