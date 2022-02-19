The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Heads up! Snow showers this morning will give way to an intense snow squall during the late morning or early afternoon. That quick burst of heavy snow will coat the roads in no time at all, and gusty winds will make for reduced visibility. Avoid travel during that timeframe if possible.

The heavy stuff is out of here by mid afternoon, with only a few light snow showers remaining behind it. Snowfall totals won’t be overly impressive – Up to an inch for most along the Hudson, with higher totals in the higher terrain.

Winds will continue to whip up throughout the remainder of the afternoon and evening. Expect gusts over 40 miles per hour across the region.

Tonight we stay a bit breezy, with temperatures plummeting to around the 10 degree mark for Albany and surrounding towns. Outlying areas will be even colder, with many in the hills and mountains back below zero.

Sunday is cool and breezy, before some spectacular weather (by February standards) arrives right in time for the President’s Day holiday on Monday.

Rain returns Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, before temperatures fall again into the later stages of the work week.