2/19/2020: Windy Day, Turning Colder

Grab the sunglasses for a brighter day with a good mix of sun & clouds. Today will be on the chilly side as temperatures gradually fall through the afternoon/evening. Winds will be picking up today gusting 30-40 mph at times.

As the day gets cooler, the clouds continue clearing so we’ll be especially bright by the late afternoon. We’ll keep it partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight and temperatures then fall fast to the teens…

The breeze will add an extra bite late tonight and early tomorrow with a cooler Thursday-10 degrees below average. Sunshine is plentiful for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend and we’ll turn mild for Saturday & Sunday.