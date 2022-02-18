The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It has been a wild morning! The start of the day brought rain, strong winds, and falling temperatures.

Albany experienced a 20-degree temperature drop in just two hours. Temperatures will settle into the 20s and lower 30s for the rest of the day.

The temperature drop came after a line of downpours and strong winds raced through the area. Bennington, VT clocked a top gust of 61 mph around 5 AM. Other top wind gusts were in the range of 45 mph to 50 mph.

Even though the rain has ended, flooding will be an ongoing concern. It will take some time for the runoff from the melted snow and the rainfall to flow into our area rivers, creeks, and streams. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area until 7 PM. We are watching the rivers and creeks that had a thick ice cover earlier in the week for ice jams. The build up of the ice junks could lead to flooding along the bank of rivers or creeks.

The colder air is here to stay for the first part of Presidents’ Day weekend. A “clipper” will drop through the Northeast Saturday. Snow showers and squalls will be around during the late morning and afternoon hours. A few inches of fresh snow are possible for the hills and higher terrain. The Capital District and other valley spots will see a coating at best.

Sunday will be another breezy day. Temperatures will trend milder into Presidents’ Day and the first part of next week. The next storm arrives on Tuesday with rain and the possibility of some mixing to the north.