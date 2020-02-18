2/18/2020: Transitional Tuesday with Snow, Mix to Rain?

Some flurries are flying in higher terrain like the Adirondacks & Catskills but steadier & more widespread snow is likely to spread across the region by 6-8 AM. Things will turn soggy for the Capital Region this afternoon/evening with rain showers for the drive home at 5PM.

A nice stretch of sun-filled & dry days begins tomorrow but the breeze will pick up Wednesday with gusts near 30-40 mph

We’ll get a quick shot of cold air by Wednesday night through early Friday but look at the weekend! I don’t want to jinx this but sun & 40s by Saturday and through early next week?

