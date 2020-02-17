2/17/2020: Bright & Dry President’s Day..Snow Tuesday AM

Early clouds will continue to part for sunshine to rule this afternoon! Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 30s for many…

Increasing clouds take over this evening and we’ll stay dry until the snow moves in, west to east, by 3-5 AM.

Steady, light snow for most of tomorrow morning’s commute will make things slick but minimal accumulation is expected for the Capital District as the transition to rain showers is by 11AM-1PM with temperatures warming to near 40°. Snow totals will be highest to the N&NW (especially Adirondacks) with the lingering snow showers coming of the lake through the afternoon/evening while just a couple rain showers are near Albany.

Tuesday will also bring wind gusts near 35-40 mph with lingering gusts near 20-30 mph Wednesday.

Lots of sun in the week ahead but another shot of cold air will return Thursday & Friday…

The cool down is quick as you can see the weekend rebounds into the low 40s with lots brighter days ahead!