Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day yesterday, record smashing warmth with temperatures surging into the 60s for many. Slightly cooler with less wind expected for today, but temperatures should still warm well into the 50s before the rain arrives this evening.

Powerful storm system will be approaching later this evening and overnight tonight. This will bring with it the chance for rain showers and even perhaps a few rumbles on thunder overnight into Friday morning ahead of a very strong cold front.

Futurecast showing we will remain dry through the afternoon today, but that clouds will be on the increase. Rain will also not be too far away this afternoon, but will likely hold off until this evening.

There may be a round of showers early this evening, but most of the guidance keeps these showers to our south. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s for most.

Waves of showers expected overnight with temperatures remaining VERY mild with most not falling below the mid 40s. However, the cold front will be approaching by morning, and that will be accompanied by showers, perhaps a few heavier downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder.

This moves out of the area through the afternoon, temperatures will do nothing but fall, winds will gust to 45 mph as the colder air gets forced into the northeast. Any leftover moisture could end as some wet snow for some, especially in the higher terrain. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be down into the teens, more typical for the middle of February.

Quick shot of cooler air expected to start the weekend with a bit of a breeze Saturday with some sunshine, temperatures will warm into the upper 30s to near 40. Much milder for Sunday with sunshine, back to near 50. Next chance of rain arrives on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures near 50. Much cooler by the middle of next week with temperatures back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Have a great day! -Rob