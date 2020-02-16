2/16/2020: Cloudy and mild today, watching Tuesday for next storm

Many north of Albany woke up to a coating of snow on the ground this morning! Roads could be a little slippery, but the snow showers are already fading and we don’t expect any additional accumulation today.

You’ll notice temperatures are much milder than Saturday morning. Across the region, it’s 20-40 degrees warmer!

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day, with highs peaking in the low 40’s across the Capital District. While temperatures will feel very comfortable, mostly cloudy conditions will persist – it won’t be the best looking day.

Overnight, we’ll see another round of mild temperatures. Average lows this time of year are in the upper teens, whereas we’ll bottom out only in the upper 20’s.

Monday is President’s Day, and it’s shaping up to be sunny, cool, and breezy. Temperatures will peak in the mid 30’s. With a northwest wind it will certainly feel brisk.

Our next wintry system will move through on Tuesday. In the early morning hours, it’ll be approaching us from Western New York.

By 6 AM, points west of Albany will be seeing light snow showers. By mid-morning, they will have overtaken the entire region.

Accumulations look light in the river valleys, with an inch or two expected in places like Albany and Schenectady. The Adirondacks and Green Mountains will pick up higher totals.

By early afternoon, temperatures warming into the mid or upper 30’s will cause a brief period of wintry mix, then rain for the rest of the event.

Things will be clearing by late afternoon. With above-freezing temps aiding snow removal, we’re not as concerned for the evening commute back home.

The rest of the week looks dry, but colder. Wednesday will feature temps starting in the 20’s and only rising to around freezing. Thursday morning will see low temperatures in the teens, with highs in the mid 20’s.

Friday may end up with the coldest start of the week – we’re forecasting low temperatures in the single digits. Next Saturday, temperatures will recover into the 40’s by the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.