2/16/20: Sunshine Returns for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a milder afternoon to end the weekend, however, clouds stuck around for much of the afternoon… Sunshine is back in the forecast for Monday, but temperatures will be cooler.

Surface analysis shows a cold front to our north and west, this will slide through the region tonight and shift our winds to a more northwest direction. This will help draw in cooler temperatures as we kick off the new week.

Behind this front, high pressure will build in which will increase our sunshine for Monday, but again, temperatures will remain cooler, but more seasonable for this time of year.

So after a partly cloudy start for Monday expect skies to brighten throughout the afternoon.

Our next storm system in already beginning to move out of the Rockies and this will race east during the day on Monday.

Clouds will tend to increase for Monday evening and overnight ahead of this approaching system and snow will begin to develop west of Albany after midnight Monday night.

Tuesday morning’s commute looks to feature another round of snow for everyone initially as temperatures will be below freezing for all.

As warmer air starts to work in from the south the snow will begin to mix with and eventually change over to just plain rain by mid morning.

By noon on Tuesday most of us will be dealing with just rain, however, North into the Adirondacks and even into parts of Southern Vermont we will keep the snow through mid afternoon.

When all is said and done, accumulations appear to remain fairly light. Many only picking up a coating to an inch. The higher amounts will be confined north where we could see a general 4-6″ with a few pockets of 6-8″.

Beyond Tuesday we look to enter a rather quiet stretch of weather heading into next weekend… Another big cool down for Thursday with highs in the teens and low 20’s before rebounding heading into the weekend back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Have a great week! -Rob