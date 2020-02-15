2/15/20: Milder end to the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a seasonably chilly afternoon to start the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the upper teens to upper 20’s. For Sunday temperatures will actually be 10 to 15 degrees warmer with a south wind, however, we will see less sunshine.

Surface analysis shows highs pressure to our south, this is helping to bring in a southerly wind which at times could become gusty during the overnight hours.

After an initial drop in temperatures this evening temperatures will actually rise due to more clouds and that southerly wind… A weak disturbance will rotate through the flow tonight which will increase the risk for a few snow showers and flurries mainly after midnight. Accumulations look to remain light with perhaps a fresh half inch to inch of snow north and west of Albany by Sunday morning.

Futurecast shows this nicely, the main threat will be after midnight tonight.

By Sunday morning we are looking at mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 20’s.

A reinforcing shot of colder air pushes in Monday night into Tuesday as high pressure drops in out of Canada.

The temperatures behind this boundary are certainly cold, 0 to -5 degrees right now, however, this airmass will be modified by the time it reaches the northeast and we are expecting near normal temperatures for Monday.

This will also bring a return to sunshine for the start of the week as high pressure takes hold for a brief time.

Our next system is now coming onshore on the northwest coast. This will track across the country and through the Great Lakes.

Initially it will start out as snow when it gets here by Monday night into Tuesday morning, however, Albany south will transition to rain showers by Tuesday afternoon.

Slightly cooler for Wednesday, back into the low 30’s, however, another quick shot of arctic air looks to move back in for Thursday with highs once again in the teens and low 20’s. Have a great rest of your weekend! -Rob