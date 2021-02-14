2/14/21: Winter Storm to start the new week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A winter storm has its’ eyes on the Capital Region to start the week and this will be a high impact long duration system bringing a little bit of everything from snow, sleet and even freezing rain for some. The main storm in still located over the desert southwest this evening but it will quickly become scooped up into the jet stream and head towards us by Monday afternoon.

Winter storm watches for much of the Capital Region, even though snow totals appear to remain on the low end of the spectrum, minor accumulating snow and then sleet and freezing rain will create issues, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Higher likelihood of significant snowfall exists north and west of Albany into the Western Mohawk Valley and north into the Adirondacks.

Our first round of light to at times moderate snowfall moves in Monday morning through the afternoon between 10am-2pm. This initial push, part 1, will remain all snow for everyone.

There appears to be a brief lull in the action Monday evening and early overnight as the main storm system, part 2, moves closer.

With part 2 we are anticipating more warm air to move in aloft, at about 1-2 thousand feet above our heads. This will then introduce the idea for sleet and freezing rain to mix in and eventually take over especially south and east of Albany.

The storm is looking to move by a little quicker than initially thought. So the way it looks right now by mid-morning Tuesday into early afternoon the precipitation should begin to decrease. As it does this there may be a brief period of time that those north of Albany may see a brief mix or some freezing drizzle. This would only be on the tail end of the storm.

When all is said and done, it all matters on where you live on how much snow and sleet you will see from this storm. South and east of Albany, little to no snow accumulation, Albany itself right around 3″, Glens Falls will be close to 5 or 6″ and the Adirondacks look to pick up 6-10″ with local amounts closer to a foot.

There is also an icy aspect to this storm. While most in the Capital Region will dodge significant icing, that will not be the case for those south into the mid-Hudson valley, where as much a 1/4″ of icing could be possible. Even higher amounts of ice likely from Poughkeepsie, through the Litchfield Hills and into Central Massachusetts where as much as 1/2″ of ice will be possible.

We get a brief break from the active weather on Wednesday with a blast of chilly air, then another storm system will have its’ eyes on us for the end of the week with potentially another round of snow and ice for Thursday and Friday. Have a great week and stay safe! -Rob