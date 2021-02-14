2/14/2020: Winter storm will bring snow & ice Monday/Tuesday

After a dusting of fresh snow this morning, Valentine’s Day 2021 is shaping up to be a quiet one. Enjoy it while it lasts, because the work week looks very active.

Highs today will peak in the upper 20’s to 30 degrees for most. Some in the Mid-Hudson or southern Berkshires could hit freezing. Most of the day looks rather gloomy and overcast, but a few breaks of sun are possible during the mid-afternoon.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon for most of the News10 region ahead of a bigger winter storm that will pass through during that period.

The initial round of precipitation will fall as all snow Monday afternoon. This will be followed by a lull in the storm during the evening, before picking up again around midnight. This second phase will be rather complex. North of Albany, expect all snow again.

This means that the Adirondacks, North Country, and Green Mountains will see the highest snowfall totals – generally 8-12″

From Albany and south, however, a layer of warm air will have worked it’s way in far above the surface. This means that any precipitation falling Tuesday morning could melt and fall to the ground as sleet or rain. Because temperatures at ground level will still be well below freezing, ice will be a concern for parts of the Catskills, Mid-Hudson, and Berkshires. Even with lower snow totals, travel conditions could easily be just as treacherous. Be safe out there!

That system will finally pull away for Tuesday afternoon. Temps will fall off rapidly overnight and into Wednesday morning. We expect single digits for many!

Wednesday afternoon looks clear but cold with highs barely hitting 20. Another system will move in late-week. Early indications are that it could start as snow on Thursday, before again turning to wintry mix on Friday.