2/14/2020: The chill is on for Valentine’s Day!

Bundle up! The combination of falling temperatures and gusty winds means it’s cold in the Capital District… and downright nasty in the Adirondacks and the North Country!

There are a few, very light snow showers on the radar in the Catskills and Taconics this morning. These will bring, at most, a tenth or a quarter of an inch of new to those areas. Travel impacts look minimal, and certainly nothing like the Thursday morning commute.

The cold is the biggest story, as gusty winds push arctic air in from the north.

With those winds factored in, it feels like the single digits in the Albany area, and feels like 5 to 20 below zero in the Adirondacks.

As a result, Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for Hamilton, Essex, and northern Herkimer Counties until 11AM. If you’re in those areas, make sure you’re dressing for the conditions. The cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes

Back in the Capital District, temperatures will continue to fall into the teens by sunrise. This afternoon, we’ll warm to right around 20 degrees, but the steady winds will make it feel like the single digits to below zero even during the “warmest” part of the day.

Clear skies and decreasing winds will help temperatures plummet to just below zero in Albany overnight into Saturday morning.

Expect even colder conditions for points north and west of town, with 15 to 20 below temps looking widespread in the Adirondacks and North Country.

Saturday afternoon looks a little bit warmer, with temps in the upper 20’s, and approaching the freezing mark in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Temperatures will get back to around 40 on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries or patches of drizzle in the mix. President’s Day looks nice, with Monday afternoon temps in the mid-30’s and breaks of sun.

Our next messy, wintry system looks to arrive on Tuesday. The early call on this system is that it brings us a quick burst of snow/wintry mix in the mid-to-late morning, before transitioning to on and off rain for the rest of the day. Of course the system is still 5 days out, so exact timing and details are subject to change. We’ll keep you posted!

Expect a mild start to Wednesday with some leftover light rain, sleet, or snow showers depending on your temperatures and elevation. Thursday looks chilly, with highs back down to the 20’s.