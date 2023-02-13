Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

What a day today! Temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, certainly a fling with spring! We will be just slightly cooler on Tuesday behind a weak cold front which will keep temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 40s with increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon.

This boundary will move through overnight tonight and will likely bring about a period of gusty winds from the northwest. These gusts will continue into Tuesday morning with gusts 25-35 mph for many. These gusts will ease up a bit into the afternoon hours.

Along with this cold front there may be a little bit of moisture from the Great Lakes. This could bring in a rain or snow shower, mainly in the Adirondacks and into Western New England, southern Vermont in particular where there could be some upslope snow showers tonight.

High pressure will build in for Tuesday afternoon with a return to sunshine. More sunshine and a gusty south to southwest wind for Wednesday will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 50s, which would break the record for the date which is 55° set back in 2006.

Futurecast shows all the sunshine we can expect for the second half of Valentine’s Day which will help our temperatures warm nicely into the upper 40s and for some into the low 50s.

Our fling with spring really peaks Wednesday and into Thursday. A warm front will move through Wednesday morning which may bring a stray rain or snow shower to start the day.

That moves out pretty quickly and skies turn partly sunny. Winds will turn a bit gusty and temperatures will warm into the upper 50s.

Thursday will still be rather mild. Highs in the upper 50s, clouds will be increasing with the increased threat for rain late in the day and overnight Thursday. Very warm start to Friday, likely in the mid to upper 50s. These temperatures will fall through the day behind a strong cold front which may be accompanied by some thunder in the morning. Winds will be gusty through the afternoon with temperatures likely falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Cooler for Saturday, but we warm right back up for Sunday and into Monday with highs back into the upper 40s to near 50. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Matt