Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a much cooler afternoon to end the weekend with more clouds than sunshine as a storm passed safely to our south. As expected the snow showers and flurries were confined to areas south and east of Albany and as this continues to head out to sea colder air will get pulled our way for Valentine’s Day.

A small storm system is passing to the south this evening, still bringing a band of light steady snow through southern New England, no issues here in the Capital Region from this system. However, as we progress overnight and the winds continue from the north, that will help to pull in some colder air tonight that will linger into Monday.

High pressure from the Great Lakes will be moving Eastward overnight tonight and will drift overhead by Monday evening. Before it does so, we are expecting winds to be a bit gusty on Monday with winds gusting up to 25 mph as they get funneled down the Mohawk Valley. This will just add more bite to the already chilly air.

In terms of temperatures for Monday, many will remain in the teens and low 20s with some, mainly in the Adirondacks only making it into the single digits. This will be about 20 degrees colder than we typically are for the middle of February.

As high pressure drifts a touch to the south on Tuesday we will begin to see a slight westerly wind, this should help boost our temperatures back up into the mid to upper 20s.

South wind will continue through the day on Wednesday, turning windy with gusts likely 30-35 mph from the south helping to bring in the milder air, highs on Wednesday likely in the low to mid-40s. The real warm day will be Thursday, looking at the latest guidance today, the onset of any rain showers is a touch later than expected when comparing it to yesterday’s data. This means we could be climbing into the upper 50s to near 60 by Thursday afternoon before any rain or rain showers arrive. A strong cold front will be pushing through Thursday night, this could be accompanied by a rumble or two of thunder and falling temperatures, by Friday morning we will be near freezing and only “warm” into the mid-30s through the afternoon. Back to seasonable temperatures for next weekend with perhaps a few snow showers on Saturday and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Have a great week and stay warm! -Rob