2/13/20201: Light snow tonight, then a very active week ahead

It’s a cold and decently sunny start across the News10 region! Temperatures dropped into the single digits for most. In the Adirondacks and even down into Saratoga County, we even dropped below zero.

We will warm to the upper teens this afternoon. Some from Albany and south could make it to the low 20’s. Clouds will build back in to the skies over the Northeast throughout the afternoon.

That’s ahead of two separate storm systems moving towards us. They’ll try to link up over Pennsylvania this afternoon, and impact our region by the late evening.

Most of us will see only light snow, but parts of the Mid-Hudson could experience a bit of freezing drizzle. Be on the look out for slick spots!

The snow will continue into the morning of Valentine’s Day, then fizzle out by lunchtime. Totals will range from a coating to an inch in the Mid-Hudson, Albany, Rensselaer, and Washington counties. Parts of the Berkshires, Greens, Adirondacks, Catskills, and Mohawk Valley could see a couple inches. Nothing we can’t handle!

More substantial snow could fall Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday looks clear, but cold! Overnight lows will again be in the single digits to below zero in some spots

Thursday will bring another snow chance. Depending on the track of that system, we may see a transition to a messy mix of rain and snow by Friday… stay tuned!