2/13/2020: Snowy and slushy start, big chill overnight

Winter is here, and you’ll know it on the way out the door today! Widespread snow showers overnight have coated the roads. South of Albany, we’re seeing a transition to rain in the Mid-Hudson Valley. On top of the snow that’s already fallen, some spots will be awfully slushy. Take it slow!

We expect the rain/snow line to set up over Albany by 7am and to stay there through lunchtime. If you’re north of town, expect on and off snow and a bit more accumiulation.

By the early afternoon, most everything will be tapering off for the Capital District, though a few snow showers could linger in the southern Adirondacks and Greens.

Snow totals look to be in the neighborhood of 2-3 inches in Albany, with higher totals in the Adirondacks, Greens, and Berkshires. An earlier transition to rain will limit totals south of Albany, with 1-2 inches for most.

A cold front moving in behind this winter storm will bring bitter cold back to the Capital Region, as cold Canadian air filters into the region.

That will cause temperatures to dip into the teens overnight, and stay there through the day on Friday.

Winds will also pick up over the course of Valentine’s Day. While the actual temperatures will peak in the upper teens, it could feel like the single digits with gusts of 20-30 miles per hour factoed in.

Saturday morning looks even colder, with the first below-zero temperatures of the year possible in Albany. The afternoon will see temperatures rise back into the mid-20’s.

Sunday looks cloudy with highs in the 30’s and the chance for a couple flurries. Monday will feature more sun with seasonable temperatures, then another messy snow-to-rain system comes through on Tuesday