Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another very mild day today with some filtered sunshine for many. Temperatures made it into the mid 40s with a high of 47 in Albany after a chilly start in the low 20s. The mild weather will continue into the week ahead with a potential run at a few record highs for the middle of the week.

Storm system along the Mid-Atlantic coast will continue to slowly move northward through tonight and into Monday, finally pulling away Monday evening. However, similar to today, there will likely be a few high clouds streaming into the Capital Region overnight and for the first part of Monday.

A weak little area of energy is going to rotate through the flow Monday night into Tuesday. This may bring about a period of more clouds and perhaps a few rain or mountain snow showers for Monday evening. This may also bring a period of gusty winds Monday night into Tuesday morning with gusts approaching 30 or perhaps 35 mph.

Futurecast shows to expect more sunshine for Monday. However, similar to today, I think there will be some high cloudiness that will tend to filter out some of that sun, especially from Albany points south and east. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs mainly in the mid to upper 40s once again.

Monday evening some upper level energy will be rotating through overhead. This may lead to a few scattered rain or snow showers for the first part of the evening and overnight.

Skies return to partly sunny through Tuesday afternoon after perhaps a few morning clouds. Temperatures will continue on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s once again.

Wednesday has trended drier and perhaps a touch sunnier and because of this temperatures will likely be a bit warmer than originally thought. It will turn breezy with gusts up to 35 mph from the south southwest. This will help to boost our temperatures into the mid and upper 50s, near record territory. The record for Wednesday is 55 set back in 2006, we are currently forecasting 57. We will likely come close to another record on Thursday before the rain showers arrive, forecasting a high of 60 with a record of 61, again from 2006. Strong cold front will move in late Thursday night into Friday morning which may be accompanied by some thunder early Friday morning. It will turn windy with gusts of 40 mph+ possible with dropping temperatures into the afternoon. Still a touch breezy Saturday, but it will be cooler with temperatures back into the mid 30s. Have a great night! -Rob