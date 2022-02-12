The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Enjoy the milder weather while it lasts! After warmer than average conditions today, another deep freeze is fast approaching…



Temps will stay in the 40’s for the daylight hours today. Some south of Albany may make a run at 50! While it will be cloudy and showery in the morning, we are optimistic that some sun is in the works for the afternoon.

There will be a bit of wind to go along with the mild temps. Gusts could get up to 30 miles per hour in the valleys, and up to 40 mph in the higher terrain! Hold on to your hats out there.

This evening, a series of cold fronts will pass through our region, ushering in another big chill by Sunday morning.

Lows will dip into the mid teens across the Capital District, with single digits and even below zero temps possible in the Adirondacks. Watch for black ice, as everything that melted today will freeze solid overnight.

South and east of Albany, some could get clipped by a fast moving costal system. The falling temps will mean that enough cold air is in place to see some snow out of this – between 2 am and 10 am, parts of Greene, Columbia, and Berkshire counties could pick up a coating to an inch of fresh snowfall.

Sunday high temps will stay below freezing – in the mid 20’s for most. Valentine’s Day looks even colder, with single digits in the morning and teens for most of the afternoon

Not to worry, some more mild air comes roaring back towards the second half of the work week. Until then… bundle up!