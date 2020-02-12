2/12/2020: Bright & Breezy Day..Snow & Sleet By 10PM Tonight

Today will be a beautiful day as we warm to a high near 40°. Sunshine will mix with clouds early on before a mostly sunny afternoon.

Clouds will increase later this evening but the storm is holding off to our south until 9-10PM for Saugerties, Kingston & by 10PM-Midnight it’s pushing north through Albany and everyone else.

The early onset of this mess could bring some rain or sleet mixing it but it’ll quickly transition to snow and will likely stay snow for a few hours overnight for all…

We’ll start to see some rain, sleet mix cutting in south to north by 4AM-9AM. This will likely cut totals Albany-south and the rain/snow line is likely to ride as far north as Saratoga Springs. This will mean the messy mix in Saratoga by 8-9AM versus straight snow in Glens Falls.

This system is a fast mover with many drying by Noon-1PM…

The focus of the forecast goes to the plunging temps with an arctic cold blast. Temperatures Friday will start in the teens but fall fast and wind chills are likely always to be subzero all day long Friday. We’ll notice it’s especially cold Friday afternoon-evening.

Saturday will still be quite cold before temperatures quickly moderate by Sunday-next week….