2/11/2020: Rain Shower, Mix Albany-South

Watch for some patchy fog & some refreeze/black ice for anything untreated overnight-early this morning where temperatures have fallen to 32° or colder. We can’t rule out a few showers especially Albany-south & southeast with pockets of mix or freezing drizzle. It’ll be a drier afternoon…

The clouds will rule today as we dry out this afternoon and we warm to the upper 30s.

We’ll be dry overnight with another cool night back to near 30°. Clouds will clear overnight and through early Tuesday to bring a brighter day!

Sunshine and a high near 40° will make Wednesday the pick day of the week! The next messy system looks to move in Wednesday night by 10-11PM and will bring some snow, mix or rain overnight into Thursday. Light to moderate snow accumulations may be found in high spots Thursday with a messy mix in Valley spots? We’ll continue watching the trends and latest model runs through the next couple days.

Coldest air of the season yet looks to move in by Friday. Highs in the teens will drop fast to subzero lows Friday night-early Saturday. Sunshine is plentiful both Valentine’s Day Friday and Saturday but it’ll feel like “ineffective sunshine”. Sunday could bring a rain or snow shower with a drier forecast Monday? Temperatures look to moderate by early week…