2/1/2020: Cool , cloudy, chance snow shower this weekend

Happy February! This weekend looks cool and gloomy, with a few chances for light snow. We kicked off the first month of the year with temperatures in the low 30’s and upper 20’s across the Capital Region.

That was cold enough to support some light snow as a weak disturbance passed through the area. The wintry weather is already fading fast. There may be a stray flurry left over through the late morning. Accumulations look like a dusting to a coating at best.

The rest of the day looks cloudy, with seasonably mild temperatures. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30’s for your Saturday.

Then, overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 20’s for Sunday morning. Our average low this time of year is in the mid teens, so this continues a warmer-than-average trend from January.

A stray flurry or two is possible Sunday morning. Coupled with cloud cover, we don’t expect our friend Phil the groundhog to see a shadow tomorrow… take from that what you will…



Sunday afternoon and evening, more widespread snow showers will be possible. Impacts will be minimal and accumulations will generally be less than an inch.

Monday looks incredible with temps in the mid to upper 40’s and breaks of sun. If you can, that’s the day to get out and enjoy the great outdoors!



Tuesday looks cloudy with temps back down into the 30’s. Then, we’ll turn unsettled for Wednesday through Thursday.

At this point, it looks like all types of precipitation – rain, snow, sleet, ice – are all possible at some point as this large and slow moving system passes us by.

Stay tuned and we’ll bring you more detailed forecasts as that storm draws closer.