12/9/19: Showers, Mild & Breezy Day

Early risers traveling through the Adirondacks & North Country-watch for some freezing drizzle & drizzle that can make for some icy conditions where left untreated…

Keep your umbrellas handy with a soggy day today. We’ll find showers, at times scattered, through the afternoon & evening. That breeze will be gusting 20-30 mph and temperatures will warm through the late afternoon & evening. In fact, temperatures rise overnight to get us to a high of 50° tomorrow morning!

Rain showers will be around Tuesday morning and afternoon before ending as snow in the evening-overnight. The mix changing over to snow will be Albany-south and southeast on Wednesday we’ll keep it cold through end of the work week.

Some bitter cold nights and chilly days Thursday & Friday will eventuall warm into the 30s & 40s for the weekend…

