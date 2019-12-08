12/8/2019: Brutal cold ends, warmer and rainy for Monday

Did you feel the cold this morning? Sunday’s low temperature of 3 degrees in Albany was the coldest of the season so far… and the first day of winter is still two weeks away!

It’s the coldest we’ve been all season, with the previous coldest night (November 13th) featuring temperatures of 14 degrees in Albany.

It’s also out first single digit reading since March 8th, a whopping 275 days ago!

You can blame high pressure for keeping skies clear and winds calm – both factors that lead to rapid temperature drops overnight.

That high will move off the coast today, and winds will start to come out of the south. That will raise temperatures to the mid 30’s this afternoon and lead to more cloud cover, though we’ll all stay dry today.

The clouds will keep us warm overnight… after a brutal cold snap, many of us will struggle to drop into the 20’s!

That will set up a warmer day on Monday… the catch? Expect rain! And lots of it!

Highs around 50 and heavy rain will melt off a lot of the snow on the ground… as a result, we may be dealing with a bit of flooding!

What’s left of the system could turn to snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday, though any accumulation will be light. Expect cold and dry conditions on Thursday and Friday before a mix of rain and snow next weekend.