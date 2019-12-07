12/7/2019: Cold weekend, “warmer” and rainy for Monday

Hope you like the cold! Temperatures fell into the teens and single digits Saturday morning… and we’ve the coldest night of the year lined up for Sunday!

As that cold air traveled over Lake Ontario, it picked up moisture and led to lake effect snow for much of Central New York this morning. Normally, the Adirondacks and Catskills block much of this from making it into the Capital Region… but this morning, winds were coming in just the right direction. A good bit of that snow traveled down the Mohawk River valley through Schenectady, Albany, and as far east at Berkshire County!

These snow showers should be off the map by midday. This afternoon, expect more sunshine and high temperatures just below 20 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will drop like a rock! Mostly clear skies and light winds means that we’ll see lows in the lower teens by Sunday morning in Albany.

It’ll be even colder outside of town. Across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Greens, and Berkshires, we’ll see temps well into the single digits.

Tomorrow, chilly weather continues with afternoon highs in the mid 30’s. While we expect more clouds, we’ll all stay dry through the end of the weekend.

Things will change overnight and into Monday as our next weathermaker approaches from the west. We’ll be on the south side of the system, keeping us warmer. With temperatures in the 40’s for most, hitting 50 south of Albany, everything will fall as rain. Much of the snow will melt, and will actually lead to some flooding concerns. Be safe on the roads!

On Wednesday, temperatures will again fall below freezing. Some of the leftover moisture on the end of this system could fall as snow before finally ending.

Expect highs in the 20’s and 30’s for the end of next week!