12/7/19: Another Cold Day with some Sun for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cool afternoon today with highs only reaching the upper 20’s to near 30… Looking at a bitter cold overnight tonight with lows in the single digits, however, with some sunshine and a south wind on Sunday we will see highs back into the mid 30’s.

High pressure over the northeast tonight will lead to a very cold overnight, as winds will relax and skies will remain clear.

A big area of high pressure is encompassing a large area of the eastern 2/3 of the county. As this shifts to the east on Sunday it will shift our winds to the south and bring in slightly milder air through the afternoon.

However, it doesn’t last long, we are watching out next system take shape now as is moves ashore on the west coast into northern California.

It will emerge on the east side of the Rockies and begin to take shape around the four corners region Sunday afternoon before racing across the country and arriving here in the Northeast by Monday. Monday morning, however, begins with mainly cloudy skies.

By mid morning into early afternoon rain is blossoming across the region and it could become locally heavy at times through Monday afternoon and evening.

The rain looks to taper Monday night and we will be left with a few showers through Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will sweep through for Tuesday afternoon changing what’s left of the rain over to a few wet snowflakes by Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to fall through much of Tuesday afternoon.

Much colder for Wednesday and Thursday before we warm back up into the 30’s for Friday and next Saturday with the potential for an overnight snow to mix to rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob