Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Snow held on a bit longer than expected this afternoon thanks to what is known as the Mohawk-Hudson Convergence. Winds from the north funnel down the Hudson Valley and winds from the west northwest funnel down the Mohawk Valley. The typically converge near the Capital Region and will normally see an area of snow develop. This occurred this afternoon and lead to minor snow accumulations of 1-3″ of snow. This will be ending this evening, skies will turn partly cloudy and it will get chilly as temperatures fall into the teens into Thursday morning. Any sunshine early on Thursday will give way to mostly cloudy skies rather quickly, the clouds will keep us on the chilly side of things for one more day.

We can’t rule out a few snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a warm front in the Great Lakes. The front itself will not make it through the region until Friday afternoon, so clouds look to hang tough through Friday. Then we start to warm up significantly into the weekend. Our next storm system, which could be rather strong is developing on the west coast this evening. This will be arriving by Sunday afternoon and evening. Ahead of it we turn warm, temperatures in the 50s to near 60 with a gusty southerly wind. Behind it, we turn cooler with rain ending as snow and winds remaining gusty on the order of 40-45 mph, or potentially greater.

We are quiet in the short term with more clouds than sun for Thursday. The chance at a snow shower or a few flurries will exist, again, mainly from the Hudson Valley and points west. Temperatures will remain cold with most in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Despite more clouds than sun for Friday, we will remain dry with temperatures slowly warming back close to seasonable levels into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will turn quiet and mild, highs near the upper 40s to near 50. Turning windy and mild on Sunday with late day rain and perhaps some thunder into the evening. Winds will gust from the south from 40-45 mph. Cold front will cross the region Sunday night and as colder air rushes in from the west rain will end as some wet snow for some. Exact details on who sees snow and how much still needs to be worked out in the coming days. Colder air flows in behind this storm and temperatures will fall during the afternoon on Monday. We will be close to seasonable levels through the middle of next week with some sunshine by next Wednesday. Have a great night! -Rob