Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Showers but mild for Tuesday, we will expect much of the same overnight tonight with more milder air continuing to be pushed northward into the Capital Region as a warm front gets forced north.

Warm front will continue to move northward overnight tonight with a conveyor belt of rain continuing to stream in from the southwest. Rain could be heavy for a period overnight, but may let up a bit into Wednesday morning. This is when our temperatures will climb.

A slow moving front will be sliding through on Wednesday afternoon and evening which will slowly bring back seasonable temperatures to the Northeast, it will also provide much drier air for Thursday with mostly sunny skies developing.

Futurecast shows the potential for heavier rain overnight tonight as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will remain rather steady overnight, or perhaps rise a bit into the morning.

Wednesday morning will start out dry, but cloudy and a bit murky. There may be a stray shower or two, but most look to start the day out dry.

We will have waves of showers again through the afternoon hours on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. temperatures will spike a bit into the low to mid 50s. A cold front will cross the region by late afternoon or early evening, this will bring an end to the showers.

High pressure will build in from the northwest on Thursday, providing a drier flow of air into the Capital Region. This will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures still mild, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 40s.

More seasonable air arrives for Friday and into the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 30s to near 40. Relatively quiet weather continues through early next week. Have a great night, stay dry! Cap & Rob