12/6/20:Cold Start to The New Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Hopefully you are a fan of the chill, because this recent blast of cold air is not just a one day special this time. Instead it will be lingering through at least the first half of the upcoming week. However, I think the coldest of this recent cold spell will be Monday and Tuesday.

Departing nor’easter continues to provide a rather gusty wind here in the Capital Region with colder air continuing to spill into the Northeast.

This flow of air will continue through the next several days, although we will see a decent amount of sunshine for most of us. Watching another weak impulse of energy that will be diving in from the Great Lakes Monday afternoon and evening. This could be enough to spark a band of light snow Monday late evening into the overnight hours.

All the guidance is showing this potential, however, the placement of this feature is displaced on all the guidance. As you can see below, this particular model would like to bring that light batch of snow through the Mohawk Valley, guidance continues to push this feature further west, so we will monitor this through the day on Monday. Not looking like a huge deal even if it does happen to be here in the Capital Region, would mainly be a few hours of light snow and flurries.

We will see a quiet day on Tuesday as temperatures still struggle to get above freezing. However, we will continue with the trend for sunshine!

Our next feature that could bring us light wintry weather would be on Wednesday. It is currently located off the Pacific Northwest and will track through Canada over the coming days. It does not look that strong and in fact, rather moisture starved. So I am only expecting perhaps a few snow showers and flurries for Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday begin our warming trend as temperatures should rise into the low to mid 40’s for both days with partly to mostly sunny skies. We look to cloud up Friday night into Saturday as our next system approaches. Guidance does not have a very good handle on timing of next weekends system so, for now, we will go with showers and a milder solution with temperatures in the mid 40’s. Have a great week! -Rob