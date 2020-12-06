12/6/2020: Wet weather moves away, now the chill settles in

After a big nor’easter brushed the News10 region, dropping only a bit of snow in the hills and mountains, winds are picking up and cold air is settling in.

High temperatures will only get a few degrees above freezing this afternoon. Some spots in the Adirondacks will not get out of the 20’s.

Overnight, clear skies and lighter winds will allow for quickly falling temperatures. Lows will end up around 20 for most, with upper teens in the Catskills and Green Mountains, and in the mid teens for the Adirondacks.

Both Monday and Tuesday look cold, but with clear skies and less wind. Highs will again peak in the mid 30’s.

The second half of Wednesday could feature some afternoon/evening snow showers. More mild air returns for the end of the week, with highs in the mid 40’s on Thursday and Friday. Saturday, some could approach 50 degrees south of Albany and rain is expected.