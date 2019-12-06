12/6/19: Some Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

We had some light to at times moderate snowfall this afternoon and early evening. Most seeing from about 2-5″ of snowfall. This system is moving out quickly and will allow high pressure to move in for the weekend, which means some sunshine but a cold start on Saturday.

Our quick hitting clipper system is moving through now and will push off to the east this evening which will shutoff the snowfall quite abruptly this evening.

By Saturday morning we should be seeing a mix of sun and clouds, better chance at those clouds looks to be west of Albany and a few flurries can’t be ruled out for the Adirondacks either.

However, high pressure will be moving in from the west which will give us a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures expected for Sunday afternoon.

We turn mild after the weekend, temperatures back into the 40’s to near 50 by Tuesday. However, that is short lived as we will be dealing with periods of rain both days with falling temperatures on Tuesday. Any rain by Tuesday evening will end as a bit of light snow. Much cooler air is expected by the middle of next week, before we make a run at 40 again by next Friday.

Have a great weekend!

-Tim & Rob