12/6/19: Snow Showers Developing, Better Weekend Ahead!

Watch for some slick spots with black ice from any refreeze overnight. We’re starting mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible but we’re watching the steadier snow to our NW & west…

Snow showers will start moving in by 10-11 AM and will become steadier for the early afternoon until it starts losing steam by the end of the evening by 6-7 PM.

You may notice some mixing to our south by the end of the day as temperatures for some south of Albany can warm to the upper 30s…

Huge improvements come this weekend with brighter & drier days! It’ll be especially chilly tomorrow before it feels slightly better Sunday? The true warm up comes Monday & Tuesday…

There could be some mixing Sunday night into overnight Monday. The warm-up Monday will be quick so the “warm” both Monday & Tuesday means rain before the change back to snow Tuesday night with colder air making a midweek return.