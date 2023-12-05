Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonably chilly afternoon across the Capital Region with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures holding in the low and mid 30s. A seasonably chilly night is expected tonight with clouds holding tough, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s.

The colder air will continue to be funneled into the northeast from an area of high pressure to our north. However, with no snow on the ground here the air will be modified with temperatures seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 30s for the next few days with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

There is milder air that is off to our south and west, this will begin to stream into the northeast by Thursday night and we will start to enjoy seasonable temperatures by Friday with highs warming into the 50s to near 60 by the weekend.

More clouds in store for Wednesday, we cannot totally rule out a few flurries or a snow shower into the afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will once again be seasonably chilly with most only making it into the low to mid 30s. There may be a few clear breaks, but with plenty of moisture, we aren’t thinking there will be too much sun.

Skies look to turn partly clear Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will lead to a quick drop off in temperatures with many falling into the low to mid teens. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday ahead of a warm front, and this will be the last of our chilly afternoons. We cannot rule out a few snow showers, mainly west ahead of the approaching cold front, but it looks like most will remain dry.

Quiet weather to end the week with highs on Friday in the low 40s. We will make a run at 50 for Saturday with a little breeze developing. Turning wet on Sunday, but it will also be warm with highs in the 50s to near 60. This is when our next strong storm system moves in with rain, wind and even the chance of some thunder into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday will fall during the afternoon and will likely settle near 40 with scattered rain or snow showers through the afternoon.

We will remain seasonable temperature wise on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Could be a few snow showers, less wind is expected, but clouds will hang tough. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob