Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Not a bad day to start the work week with some sunshine and slightly milder temperatures. We made it into the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is just slightly above average for early December.

High pressure is drifting off the coast and is allowing more clouds to move in this evening. Clouds will tend to thicken up overnight tonight ahead of our next system, but we will remain dry through Tuesday morning. Moisture is closing in on us from the west and from the south and will be arriving by Tuesday afternoon.

A slow moving cold front will eventually drift through late Wednesday, which will slowly bring in cooler but more seasonable temperatures for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday will start dry and relatively mild, in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

As the day progresses we will see the chance for showers increasing with scattered showers likely through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Despite the showers, temperatures will turn rather mild with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50.

Rain looks to be steady at times, and at times heavy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. But, with a strong southerly wind we expect temperatures to hold steady or rise through the night. By Wednesday morning we will firmly be in the “warm sector” of our storm system with very mild air surging north. We will start Wednesday with a few showers, but things may try to dry out through the second half of the day.

We will remain mostly cloudy for Wednesday, regardless if there is rain or not, temperatures will be quite mild ahead of a cold front. While futurecast does not show it, there is the chance for a shower or two late afternoon and evening along the cold front.

Behind the cold front we don’t cool down too much on Thursday. In fact, Thursday is looking great with partly sunny skies and temperatures still in the upper 40s and perhaps low 50s for some.

Beyond Thursday is when the chillier air will begin to filter back in. Friday near average in the low 40s and that is where we will remain through the weekend, with highs perhaps remaining in the 30s by Monday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob