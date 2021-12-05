12/5/2021: Quiet Sunday… then warm, windy, rainy Monday



The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts… Monday could be a busy one in the weather department!

Expect more clouds than sun for your Sunday. Temperatures will warm slowly, reaching the 40 degree mark in Albany, but falling just short of it in many outlying areas.

Temperatures will fall slightly after sunset, but increasing winds out of the south will actually lead to warming temperatures beginning after midnight. By sunrise Monday, many will be in back the 40’s. The morning could be just a bit showery, but a line of heavier rain won’t move in until the mid afternoon.

Cold air will be rushing in behind this rain, so much so that a brief changeover to snow is possible in the hills and mountains as the line exits our area. Tuesday will be chilly once more, with lake effect snow showers in the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley and quiet conditions for most everyone else.

Another system will pass to our south on Wednesday. While it is too early to talk about totals, we are thinking that accumulating snow looks likely for most of our region, even the valleys. Stay tuned for more detailed forecast info as it gets closer.

Behind that system, we expect more chilly and quiet weather on Thursday and friday, with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

A third system could approach by the weekend. With warmer temps, we think this one will be more rain than snow .