12/5/2020: Nor’easter is a near miss for NY, but New England gets hammered

A huge costal storm is developing off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic this morning, and has the potential to drop over a foot of snow on parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine today and tomorrow.

Most of the News10 region will miss out on this system, but a bit of wintry weather is not out of the question.

Cold air coming in from the north will cause a change from rain to snow in the hills and mountains late in the morning.

By 9 or 10, we expect snow showers in the Catskills, Taconics, Berkshires, and southern Green Mountains. Valley locations, including Albany, Troy, and Schenectady, will just see a cold rain for most of the day.

By early afternoon, snow showers will be ending in the Catskills, but still going strong in the Taconics and western New England. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain along the Hudson River, but accumulations are unlikely.

It’s not until well after sunset that the system lifts out of Bennington and Berkshire counties, and pushes further into New England and Atlantic Canada.

Forecast totals range from:

Not much in the Tri-Cities

A coating to an inch for highs spots in Schoharie County, the Rensselaer Plateau, and central Columbia County (along the TSP)

1-3″ for parts of the Catskills and southwestern Albany County, extreme eastern Rensselaer and Columbia counties (along the VT and MA state lines), and lower elevations in Bennington and Berkshire Counties.

3-6″ for high elevations in eastern Berkshire County (generally over 1,000 ft)

We’ll cool to the mid 20’s overnight, so watch for refreeze and slick surfaces anywhere that stays damp into the evening.

Sunday looks cool and blustery, with highs in the mid 30’s. Monday and Tuesday look colder, with morning in the teens and low 20’s! Temperatures moderate towards the end of the forecast, with high in the 40’s on Thursday and Friday.



Sorry, snow lovers of New York State!



-Matt