12/5/19: Some Sun but Breezy Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! Today is looking a little brighter than Wednesday with better breaks of sunshine, however, it will turn breezy and temperatures will actually hold steady, if not fall slightly later this afternoon.

We have a weak disturbance that will pass the region mid-morning, early afternoon that will shift the winds to a more northwest direction which will allow those temperatures to slowly fall back and also usher in some stronger wind gusts this afternoon.

Gusts this afternoon could be up to 30. Now, some of us are dealing with some light snow showers this morning as well, that will shut off through this afternoon. However, as quick as that shuts off, we will be watching our next storm system, a quick hitting clipper system for Friday afternoon.

Friday morning looks great, may catch a glimpse of that sunshine before the system begins to move in.

However, we will quickly cloud up by mid-morning and snow will begin to break out, mainly light in nature through Friday afternoon.

So from Thursday morning with the light snow that is ongoing and the light snow expected through tomorrow afternoon we will see light accumulations. It looks like mainly 1-2″ for many, however, east into the Berkshires, southern Vermont and the Taconics look to pick up just a little more 2-3″ with isolated amounts of 3-5″ in the northern Berkshires as some upslope snow looks likely… Also to the west into the Catskills as well as Hamilton and Herkimer counties as a band of Lake effect looks possible later today.

Quiet and cold start to the weekend on Saturday but we should see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday before we warm up briefly on Monday and Tuesday with periods of rain and showers before cooling down by the middle of the week.

Have a great day!

-Rob