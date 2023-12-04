Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A relatively mild start to the week with passing showers and drizzle thanks to a cold front that has been slowly sinking to the southeast through the region this afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 40s for highs, but behind that front, temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight with a rain or snow shower, and will not get out of the 30s for the next several afternoons.

This cold shot of air is currently in Southern Ontario and Quebec. Temperatures in these areas are in the teens and single digits, it will be slightly modified by the time it arrives here, especially with not having any snowpack across the Capital Region, but it will be chilly with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s.

Relatively quiet weather through the end of the week with perhaps a slight hiccup on Thursday with more clouds and perhaps a few flurries, especially to the west of Albany. Temperatures as mentioned will remain in the 30s. We will start to warm things up a bit on Friday with highs back into the upper 30s and low 40s. The real “warm” air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures in Saturday in the upper 40s and low 50s with increasing clouds. Better chance at showers on Sunday with more clouds, becoming a bit breezy and temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain or snow showers with wind for Monday with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob